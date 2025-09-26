$41.490.08
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 23530 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 14194 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 15028 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 18748 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 20448 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 32698 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 37600 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 41923 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28663 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 23563 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 21271 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 32705 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 37605 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 41927 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo02:33 PM • 13495 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 24814 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 31805 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 34765 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 42604 views
Belarus deployed Russian Oreshnik missile systems on its territory: Ukraine's reaction was swift

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Belarus has officially deployed Russian Oreshnik missile systems, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, on its territory, as announced by the country's Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, called this an information operation by Russia, pointing to a failed launch of the system.

Belarus deployed Russian Oreshnik missile systems on its territory: Ukraine's reaction was swift

Belarus has officially deployed Russian Oreshnik missile systems on its territory. This was announced by the country's Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media" and the head of the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

According to Ryzhenkov, Belarus was "left with no choice" but to deploy missile systems capable of carrying nuclear weapons. He added that this was done to "ensure national security" - "confrontation and an arms race are not at issue," the diplomat said.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation, reacted to this.

Belarus has hosted Russia's information operation called "Oreshnik," the second launch of which was unsuccessful - it didn't even take off on time. But the Russians didn't tell anyone about it.

- he wrote on Telegram.

Recall

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka previously stated that the Russian Oreshnik missile system was already on its way to Belarus.

UNN also reported that the Belarusian authorities confirmed their intentions to modernize their own Polonez missile system and are considering equipping it with nuclear warheads.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine