Belarus deployed Russian Oreshnik missile systems on its territory: Ukraine's reaction was swift
Kyiv • UNN
Belarus has officially deployed Russian Oreshnik missile systems, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, on its territory, as announced by the country's Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, called this an information operation by Russia, pointing to a failed launch of the system.
Belarus has officially deployed Russian Oreshnik missile systems on its territory. This was announced by the country's Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media" and the head of the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko.
Details
According to Ryzhenkov, Belarus was "left with no choice" but to deploy missile systems capable of carrying nuclear weapons. He added that this was done to "ensure national security" - "confrontation and an arms race are not at issue," the diplomat said.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation, reacted to this.
Belarus has hosted Russia's information operation called "Oreshnik," the second launch of which was unsuccessful - it didn't even take off on time. But the Russians didn't tell anyone about it.
Recall
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka previously stated that the Russian Oreshnik missile system was already on its way to Belarus.
UNN also reported that the Belarusian authorities confirmed their intentions to modernize their own Polonez missile system and are considering equipping it with nuclear warheads.