Beijing has not yet commented on the agreement between North Korea and Russia: the rapprochement of two authoritarian countries may weaken China's influence

China did not comment on the Russian-North Korean partnership, as China's leaders are probably concerned about the potential loss of influence on the DPRK.

China's conflicting goals include a complex dialogue with the United States, trade relations with Europe, its intention to improve communication with North Korea, and its commitment to Russia it is likely that Beijing has not yet found a response to the new pact between Russia and North Korea.

China's leaders are likely concerned about the potential loss of influence in North Korea following the signing of an agreement between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. This may increase instability on the Korean Peninsula, writes APNews.

China's response was " very weak. Beijing doesn't know what to do yet - said Victor Cha, senior vice president for Asia and Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The mutual protection treaty between North Korea and Russia raises new questions, but it is far from unique.

Some in Beijing may welcome the Russian-North Korean partnership as a way to counter America's dominance in world affairs. Victor Cha says "there is also a lot of discomfort" as China does not want to lose its influence over its neighbor in favor of Russia.

China does not want to see a destabilizing nuclear power on its doorstep. Also, China is not interested in spreading the conflict from Europe to Asia.

North Korea and Russia have agreed to provide immediate military assistance to each other in the event of armed aggression. This is stated in the text of the recently signed mutual defense pact.

