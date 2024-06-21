$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88732 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 98806 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116924 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187778 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232295 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142677 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368683 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181669 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149588 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197879 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Beijing has not yet commented on the agreement between North Korea and Russia: the rapprochement of two authoritarian countries may weaken China's influence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16022 views

Beijing has not yet commented on the new defense pact between Russia and North Korea. Perhaps the PRC is concerned about the potential loss of influence on North Korea and the growing instability on the Korean Peninsula.

Beijing has not yet commented on the agreement between North Korea and Russia: the rapprochement of two authoritarian countries may weaken China's influence

China did not comment on the Russian-North Korean partnership, as China's leaders are probably concerned about the potential loss of influence on the DPRK.

This is stated in the material of The Associated Press, reports UNN.

China's conflicting goals include a complex dialogue with the United States, trade relations with Europe, its intention to improve communication with North Korea, and its commitment to Russia

it is likely that Beijing has not yet found a response to the new pact between Russia and North Korea.

China's leaders are likely concerned about the potential loss of influence in North Korea following the signing of an agreement between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. This may increase instability on the Korean Peninsula, writes APNews.

China's response was " very weak. Beijing doesn't know what to do yet

- said Victor Cha, senior vice president for Asia and Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The mutual protection treaty between North Korea and Russia raises new questions, but it is far from unique.

Some in Beijing may welcome the Russian-North Korean partnership as a way to counter America's dominance in world affairs. Victor Cha says "there is also a lot of discomfort" as China does not want to lose its influence over its neighbor in favor of Russia.

Due to the threat of war around Taiwan, the United States and China resumed negotiations on nuclear weapons - Reuters21.06.24, 13:24 • 15049 views

China does not want to see a destabilizing nuclear power on its doorstep. Also, China is not interested in spreading the conflict from Europe to Asia.

recall

North Korea and Russia have agreed to provide immediate military assistance to each other in the event of armed aggression. This is stated in the text of the recently signed mutual defense pact.

Putin threatens South Korea over possible arms supplies to Ukraine21.06.24, 08:56 • 64613 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

