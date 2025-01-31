Beet prices in Ukraine soared by a quarter in a week: what is happening on the market

Prices for table beet continue to rise on the Ukrainian market - during the week they increased by 24% on average.

Analysts of the project report that this week the Ukrainian market is experiencing an increase in prices for table beet. Local producers note a reduction in stocks of quality products, while demand from wholesalers and retailers continues to increase.

As a result, at the moment producers are selling table beet at UAH 14-18/kg ($0.33-0.43/kg), which is on average 24% higher than at the end of last week.

The main reason for the rise in price is the reduction in the volume of products on the market. Sales of beets from unequipped storage facilities are almost completed, and the supply of substandard products has significantly decreased. This allowed producers to raise prices for high quality vegetables.

At the moment, beet prices in Ukraine are on average 35% higher than in the same period last year. However, market participants do not rule out that the current price growth trend may be temporary.

In their opinion, further appreciation may encourage farmers to actively sell out of storage, which will increase the volume of supplies and, consequently, lead to lower prices.

White cabbage has become the most expensive vegetable of the borscht set, reaching the price of 25-35 UAH/kg. Farmers withhold back sales due to forecasts of further price increases and limited quantity of quality products.