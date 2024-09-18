Beating of a serviceman in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a local deputy was among the attackers

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Beating of a serviceman in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a local deputy was among the attackers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27737 views

In Pershotravensk, Dnipropetrovs'k region, a group of people attacked a 24-year-old soldier, inflicting bodily injuries. The attackers included a local deputy, and police are investigating the case under the article “hooliganism.

Law enforcement officers are investigating a criminal investigation into the beating of a serviceman that took place on August 14 in Pershotravensk, Dnipropetrovs'k region. A group of people attacked the man and inflicted bodily injuries, including a local deputy. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Dnipropetrovs'k region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, law enforcement officers are investigating criminal proceedings over the beating of a serviceman in Pershotravensk.

"The incident occurred on August 14 near a supermarket on Nezalezhnosti Street in Pershotravensk. A group of people attacked a 24-year-old man and inflicted injuries on him. The victim was a serviceman. It has been established that the attackers were among the deputies of the Pershotravensk city council," the police said.

The criminal proceedings over the incident are being investigated under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism committed by a group of persons). All the attackers have been identified. The attackers face restriction of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for up to four years. The investigation is ongoing.

Recall

A suspect in the case of beating a military man in Smila, Cherkasy region, has been taken into custody. Earlier , a conflict occurred between a Hyundai driver and a former serviceman over a road accident.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

