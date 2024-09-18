Beating of a serviceman in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a local deputy was among the attackers

Law enforcement officers are investigating a criminal investigation into the beating of a serviceman that took place on August 14 in Pershotravensk, Dnipropetrovs'k region. A group of people attacked the man and inflicted bodily injuries, including a local deputy. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Dnipropetrovs'k region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, law enforcement officers are investigating criminal proceedings over the beating of a serviceman in Pershotravensk.

"The incident occurred on August 14 near a supermarket on Nezalezhnosti Street in Pershotravensk. A group of people attacked a 24-year-old man and inflicted injuries on him. The victim was a serviceman. It has been established that the attackers were among the deputies of the Pershotravensk city council," the police said.

The criminal proceedings over the incident are being investigated under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism committed by a group of persons). All the attackers have been identified. The attackers face restriction of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for up to four years. The investigation is ongoing.

Recall

A suspect in the case of beating a military man in Smila, Cherkasy region, has been taken into custody. Earlier , a conflict occurred between a Hyundai driver and a former serviceman over a road accident.