Bahrain proposed to the UN Security Council to authorize the use of force to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz

Bahrain has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council that provides for the possibility of using force to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The document appeared against the backdrop of an escalating situation in the region. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The text of the resolution proposes to allow countries to use "all necessary means" to ensure the safety of commercial vessels. Such wording in international practice means the possibility of using force.

The document also demands that Iran "immediately cease all attacks on merchant vessels and any attempts to impede freedom of navigation." According to diplomats, the initiative was supported by other Gulf countries and the United States.

Causes and situation in the region

The proposal is related to concerns about the security of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world's oil supplies pass.

Iran denies negotiations after Trump's statements, which lowered oil prices by more than 13%

After Iran's attacks on ships within the conflict with the US and Israel, traffic in the area significantly decreased. The draft resolution calls Iran's actions a threat to international peace and security.

Chances of adoption

Diplomats note that the likelihood of the resolution being adopted is low. Russia and China are expected to exercise their veto power.

For the document to be adopted, at least nine votes from Security Council members and no veto from permanent members are required.

At the same time, it is reported that France is working on an alternative version of the resolution.

Gulf States Call on US to Continue Strikes After Iranian Attacks