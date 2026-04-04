At least three people injured in Sumy after drone attack

In Sumy, at least three people were injured as a result of a Russian attack. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, at night, Russian troops attacked the regional center with attack drones. The residential sector was hit, including a high-rise building in the Zarichny district, where a fire broke out on the upper floors.

People are being evacuated from damaged buildings

According to Hryhorov, the evacuation of residents from damaged buildings is ongoing at the scene. All victims are being provided with the necessary assistance, and all relevant services are involved in eliminating the consequences.

At least three people were injured in Sumy as a result of enemy strikes. The evacuation of people from damaged buildings is ongoing – added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Information on the extent of the destruction and possible other casualties is being clarified. The authorities urge residents to remain in safe places, as the threat of new attacks persists.

Blast wave threw car into river during attack on Zaporizhzhia, one dead