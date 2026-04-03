Blast wave threw car into river during attack on Zaporizhzhia, one dead

In the Zaporizhzhia region, during an enemy attack, an explosive wave threw a car into a river, with a man inside - he died. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Fedorov, the Russians continue to attack the Zaporizhzhia district. The village of Bilenke came under attack - a 57-year-old man was injured.

Several enemy hits were recorded in Novomykolaivka. Private houses, outbuildings, and a social facility were destroyed. Two people were injured.

Another strike occurred between the villages of Tavriiske and Yurkivka. A car was damaged - after the explosion, it was thrown into the river. A 42-year-old man was injured. - Fedorov reported.

Later, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration clarified that the man who was in the car died.

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: apartment building and utility company damaged by blast wave