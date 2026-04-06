Artemis II astronauts traveled the farthest from Earth in human history

Artemis II mission astronauts have traveled further from Earth than any humans in history. This was reported by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that at 8:57 PM Kyiv time, the astronauts were further from Earth than any humans had ever been, breaking the record set by the Apollo 13 mission in 1970.

Their journey around the far side of the Moon today will take them to their maximum distance from Earth, which will be 252,752 miles (about 406,765 kilometers - ed.) - NASA said.

Recall

Artemis II astronauts arrived in lunar space early Monday, April 6, becoming the first humans to do so since the Apollo 17 crew in December 1972.

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