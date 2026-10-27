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Arakhamia named the duration of the ceasefire in occupied Oleshky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The ceasefire in occupied Oleshky will last until 22:59 on November 1. It is needed to deliver aid and evacuate civilians.

Arakhamia named the duration of the ceasefire in occupied Oleshky

One of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia, named the timeframe for the ceasefire regime as part of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, UNN writes.

As part of an initiative by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump to unblock Oleshky, the largest-scale ceasefire regime on the largest section of the front in southern Ukraine began today at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time. This is the largest de-escalation since 2022. The ceasefire regime will last from October 27 until 10:59 p.m. on November 1. Each such de-escalation effort brings the long-awaited peace in Ukraine closer

- Arakhamia wrote on social media on October 27.

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced a ceasefire regime in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in Kherson region, effective from 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time on October 27. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe evacuation of civilians.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets went to the site and will be responsible for coordinating the process. 

Lubinets said overnight: "Oleshky: the ceasefire regime has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its commitments."

Ukrainian Navy Marine Corps spokesman Pavlo Drohal stated later that, as of 9:00 a.m. on October 27, the enemy was observing the ceasefire regime as part of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urged citizens to rely exclusively on official statements regarding the humanitarian operation.

Julia Shramko

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