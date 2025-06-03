An electrical substation has been attacked in occupied Melitopol: part of the region is without electricity, a partial blackout and in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, an electrical substation was attacked on the night of Tuesday, June 3. This is reported by the occupation publics, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the attack, the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region was left without electricity.

The transformer from above was covered with an anti-drone metal grid, and closed with blocks on the sides, but even such protection did not help from the hit of an enemy drone - they write on the network.

Meanwhile, the so-called "governor" of the Kherson region, volodymyr saldo, reported that as a result of the attack by "enemy UAVs", part of the region was left without power supply.

Fragments of downed drones damaged a new substation in the Genichesky district of the Kherson region and a substation in the Melitopol district of the Zaporizhzhia region - wrote the collaborator.

According to him, 150 settlements in the Genichesky, Novotroitsky, Ivanovsky and Nyzhnyosirogozsky "districts" were left without electricity.

Let's remind

On the eve of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian military train with fuel and military cargo was blown up. According to intelligence, the explosion disrupted the logistics route of the occupiers.

In Melitopol, partisans from "ATESH" destroyed a relay cabinet, disrupting the logistics of the occupiers