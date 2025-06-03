An electrical substation has been attacked in occupied Melitopol: part of the region is without electricity, a partial blackout and in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region

$41.530.00
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
06:59 PM • 18246 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 40721 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 79418 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 90763 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 164479 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 163871 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 161987 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 210556 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 214308 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 123249 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Former German Foreign Minister Baerbock heads the UN General Assembly

June 2, 03:15 PM • 32075 views

Mysterious balls found near Kim Jong-un's destroyer: what could it be

June 2, 03:47 PM • 4412 views

Russian strike on Sumy: consequences shown

June 2, 03:58 PM • 6060 views

Withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 4 regions, neutrality and holding elections: Russian media published a "peace memorandum" that the Russian Federation handed over to Ukraine

05:41 PM • 5088 views

"Despite Russia's attempts": Sybiha congratulated Annalena Baerbock on her election as President of the UN General Assembly

08:44 PM • 4018 views
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

06:59 PM • 18246 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 164479 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 334843 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 377090 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 390278 views
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 128683 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 135389 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 214094 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 153844 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 183063 views
An electrical substation has been attacked in occupied Melitopol: part of the region is without electricity, a partial blackout and in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

On the night of June 3, an electrical substation was attacked in Melitopol, which led to the blackout of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. A substation in the Genichesk district of the Kherson region was also damaged.

An electrical substation has been attacked in occupied Melitopol: part of the region is without electricity, a partial blackout and in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, an electrical substation was attacked on the night of Tuesday, June 3. This is reported by the occupation publics, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the attack, the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region was left without electricity.

The transformer from above was covered with an anti-drone metal grid, and closed with blocks on the sides, but even such protection did not help from the hit of an enemy drone

- they write on the network.

Meanwhile, the so-called "governor" of the Kherson region, volodymyr saldo, reported that as a result of the attack by "enemy UAVs", part of the region was left without power supply.

Fragments of downed drones damaged a new substation in the Genichesky district of the Kherson region and a substation in the Melitopol district of the Zaporizhzhia region

- wrote the collaborator.

According to him, 150 settlements in the Genichesky, Novotroitsky, Ivanovsky and Nyzhnyosirogozsky "districts" were left without electricity.

Let's remind

On the eve of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian military train with fuel and military cargo was blown up. According to intelligence, the explosion disrupted the logistics route of the occupiers.

In Melitopol, partisans from "ATESH" destroyed a relay cabinet, disrupting the logistics of the occupiers16.04.25, 07:07 • 4494 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Melitopol
