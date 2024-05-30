An Air Alert has been declared in Kiev
In Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, an Air Alert has been declared, according to the Kiev city state administration.
WARNING! An air alert has been announced in Kyiv!
We ask everyone to urgently go to the shelter of civil protection
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that the attack UAVs are moving in the direction of the Kiev region.