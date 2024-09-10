Almost 98 thousand reports of domestic violence were recorded in Ukraine in six months

During the first half of the year, 97,706 appeals about domestic violence were recorded in Ukraine. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

"During the first half of this year, 97,706 reports of domestic violence were recorded in Ukraine. This is a serious problem that often remains hidden. Domestic violence has various manifestations and can affect anyone. In addition, victims often hide the problem, fearing the offender's reaction and public condemnation," Lubinets said.

According to him, everyone involved in preventing and combating domestic violence should provide comprehensive support to victims.

A landmark event in this area in Ukraine was the entry into force of the Istanbul Convention. Its ratification has been my key recommendation in recent years. It is an effective mechanism that guarantees the protection of the rights of victims of domestic and gender-based violence, Lubinets added.

The Ombudsman reminded that cases of inadequate assistance and inadequate protection from domestic violence can be reported to the Commissioner:

21/8 Instytutska St., Kyiv, 01008;

By e-mail: [email protected];

Call the hotline: 0800501720.

