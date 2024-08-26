All water supply stations in Vinnytsia shut down due to power outages

All water supply stations in Vinnytsia stopped working due to emergency power outages after a Russian missile attack on August 26. This was reported by UNN with reference to Vinnytsiaoblvodokanal.

Details

Due to an emergency power outage, we have another shutdown of the city's water supply stations: this time, unfortunately, all of them. Including the Central Station in Vinnytsia. - Utilities warned.

It is noted that crews have now gone to the city to deflate the air and open the valves in an attempt to restore power.

Now there may be no water/low pressure throughout the city - Vinnytsiaoblvodokanal said in a statement .

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, August 26, the Russian army carried out one of its largest strikes. We are talking about more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred “shaheds”. Many damages in the energy sector were recorded.