In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 5144 views

01:12 PM • 16839 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
01:12 PM • 16843 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 168700 views

Al-Qaeda announces the death of its leader

 59205 views

The leader of the international terrorist group al-Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsula, Khalid bin Umar Batarfi, who was wanted by the United States, has died, and his successor will be Saad bin Atef al-Awlaki.

Al-Qaeda announces the death of its leader

The leader of the international terrorist group al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula Khalid bin Umar Batarfi has died. This was reported by the consulting firm Site intelligence group, which monitors terrorist groups, UNN reports.

Details

It is known that the leader of the group, Khalid bin Umar Batarfi  , is wanted as a terrorist, in particular by the United States.

According to the Site intelligence group, Saad bin Atef al-Awlaki will succeed the deceased leader.

For reference

SITE Intelligence Group is an American company that monitors the online activities of Islamist terrorists. It is based in Bethesda, Maryland. The organization is headed by Israeli analyst Rita Katz.

