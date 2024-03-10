Al-Qaeda announces the death of its leader

The leader of the international terrorist group al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula Khalid bin Umar Batarfi has died. This was reported by the consulting firm Site intelligence group, which monitors terrorist groups, UNN reports.

It is known that the leader of the group, Khalid bin Umar Batarfi , is wanted as a terrorist, in particular by the United States.

According to the Site intelligence group, Saad bin Atef al-Awlaki will succeed the deceased leader.

SITE Intelligence Group is an American company that monitors the online activities of Islamist terrorists. It is based in Bethesda, Maryland. The organization is headed by Israeli analyst Rita Katz.

