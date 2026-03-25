After the Russian attack on Lviv, 7 people are still in hospitals - what is the condition of the injured

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Seven people remain in hospitals after the Russian attack on Lviv on March 24, said city mayor Andriy Sadovyi on Telegram, writes UNN.

As of morning. Of the 27 people who sought help at city hospitals yesterday, 7 remain in inpatient care. - Sadovyi wrote.

According to him, 2 patients in one of the hospitals are in a moderate condition - leg injuries, wounds and bruises. In another hospital - 5 patients. Three are in serious condition, but stable and conscious. Two more are in moderate condition. "Doctors are doing everything necessary," the mayor emphasized.

Addition

On March 24, Russia launched a drone attack on Lviv and surrounding areas.

As a result of the hits, residential buildings in the central part of the city and in one of the residential areas were damaged. This included damage to a UNESCO heritage site.

UNESCO experts to visit Lviv to assess damage caused by Russia

Civil infrastructure facilities and vehicles were also damaged. 32 people were reported injured.

In Lviv region, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 32

In addition, hits on energy infrastructure facilities were recorded in the region, as well as fragments falling on a private residential building, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.