In Lviv region, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 32
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a massive attack by Russian drones in the Lviv region, 32 people were injured. The updated data on the consequences of the attack was provided by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Kozytskyi.
As a result of a massive Russian attack, the number of injured in Lviv region increased to 32. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.
As of this hour, 32 people are known to have been injured as a result of the daytime drone attack on Lviv region.
Massive Russian attack on Lviv: 26 injured already in hospitals, damages from damaged transport alone amount to UAH 650,00024.03.26, 21:34 • 3800 views