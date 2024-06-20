Abuse of the graves of the fallen soldiers of "Da Vinci", "Juice" and Petrichenko: the suspected woman was detained

Suspected of abusing the graves of dead defenders of Ukraine - Dmytro Kotsyubailo with the call sign "da Vinci", Andriy Pilshchikov with the call sign "juice", as well as Pavlo Petrichenko - were detained, the Kiev City Prosecutor's office and the Kiev police said on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"A 60-year-old woman who was wanted for abusing the graves of defenders of Ukraine was detained. Law enforcement officers are working with her," the prosecutor's office said in social networks.

According to the Kiev police, priority investigative actions are currently continuing with the offender, and a report of suspicion is being prepared for her.

Recall

On June 20, an investigation was launched into the abuse of the graves of defenders of Ukraine – Dmitry Kotsyubail with the call sign "da Vinci", Andrey Pilshchikov with the call sign "juice", as well as Pavel Petrichenko - on the territory of Askold's grave in Kiev.