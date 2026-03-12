$43.980.1150.930.10
A world without illusions - Zelenskyy explained why there can be no "friendship" with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1064 views

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine seeks peace on fair terms as a tool to end the war and save lives, not as a solution to the personal relationships between the leaders of the two countries.

A world without illusions - Zelenskyy explained why there can be no "friendship" with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs peace "not as an emotional gesture," but as a real mechanism to end the war and save lives. At the same time, there are no grounds to speak of friendship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The head of state said this in an interview with Politico, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the president, for Ukraine, a peace agreement should not be a symbolic step, but a practical solution that will allow stopping hostilities, ending the killing of Ukrainians, and creating conditions for the future security of the state.

Zelenskyy emphasized that this is not about personal attitudes or political emotions, but about a concrete result that the country needs in the conditions of a full-scale war.

The President stressed that Ukraine is ready for peace, but exclusively on fair terms that will meet national interests and guarantee the protection of citizens. At the same time, he made it clear that any attempts to interpret possible negotiations as a step towards normalizing personal relations with the Kremlin are erroneous.

Zelenskyy also harshly criticized Putin, calling him a murderer. In this context, he noted that there can be no talk of friendly or trusting relations with a person who unleashed a war against Ukraine and is responsible for the deaths of thousands of people.

No one is saying that we need to become friends. No friendship - he is a murderer. He tried to occupy us and killed many people. We responded - and he lost many soldiers. Such an attitude is quite understandable. But we need peace. Peace is not a matter of emotions. Hatred is about emotions

- said the Ukrainian president.

Separately, the head of state noted that the role of the United States in the process of ending the war remains important. According to Zelenskyy, the influence of US President Donald Trump on a possible peace process is significant, and therefore Washington's position will continue to be important for Ukraine.

The President effectively made it clear that Kyiv views peace not as a compromise at any cost, but as a result that should ensure an end to the war and justice for Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy compared Putin to Hitler. He stated this in an interview with journalist Kailyn Robertson.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

