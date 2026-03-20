A Russian colonel who commanded the shelling of Pokrovsk with "Tornado" systems has been заочно notified of suspicion

The Security Service has collected evidence against a Russian war criminal who organized the deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure in Pokrovsk, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the case materials, it concerns Colonel Anatoliy Lapandin, commander of the 439th Reactive Artillery Brigade of the Southern Military District of the aggressor country.

As the investigation established, during 2023, he commanded artillery strikes on residential buildings and an educational institution in the frontline city.

For attacks on civilian objects, the enemy used Tornado multiple launch rocket systems.

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During the shelling, Lapandin's subordinates used high-explosive unguided rockets, which they directed at locations where local residents were concentrated.

In just one such episode, three people were killed and 11 civilians were wounded as a result of the strike in the district center.

The SBU emphasized that such actions grossly violate the requirements of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of August 12, 1949.

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Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators заочно (in absentia) notified Lapandin of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes that caused human casualties).