A nine-story building is on fire in Kyiv - several floors of a building on Livoberezhna Street are burning

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120587 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123612 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201854 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155411 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153815 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143338 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200049 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112466 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188589 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105117 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 80497 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 52413 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 62665 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 92021 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 70613 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201845 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200046 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188585 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215300 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203298 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 22793 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150726 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149930 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153968 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144866 views
A nine-story building is on fire in Kyiv - several floors of a building on Livoberezhna Street are burning

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37234 views

A fire broke out in a nine-story building on Sheptytskoho Street in Kyiv. The fire has engulfed several floors, firefighters and ambulances are working at the scene, the cause of the fire and the number of victims are currently unknown.

On the morning of September 1, a fire broke out in a nine-story building in Kyiv. The video of the terrible fire is published online, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on Sheptytskoho Street in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. The fire hit apartments on several floors at once, and people could be heard screaming.

The cause of the fire and whether there were any victims are currently unknown. The network emphasizes that firefighters and an ambulance are at the scene.

“Several floors of the nine-story building are on fire. It is not known whether there are any residents in the apartments, but we can hear people screaming,” eyewitnesses said.

Fire on the roof of a five-story building in Kyiv: no casualties so far31.08.24, 13:43 • 29521 view

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv

