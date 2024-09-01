A nine-story building is on fire in Kyiv - several floors of a building on Livoberezhna Street are burning

On the morning of September 1, a fire broke out in a nine-story building in Kyiv. The video of the terrible fire is published online, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on Sheptytskoho Street in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. The fire hit apartments on several floors at once, and people could be heard screaming.

The cause of the fire and whether there were any victims are currently unknown. The network emphasizes that firefighters and an ambulance are at the scene.

“Several floors of the nine-story building are on fire. It is not known whether there are any residents in the apartments, but we can hear people screaming,” eyewitnesses said.

