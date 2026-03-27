A network of collaborators of the "people's police" who abducted and tortured people has been exposed in the Kherson region

16 members of a criminal organization operating in occupied Skadovsk under the guise of an illegally created Russian "law enforcement agency" have been exposed. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, they were notified of suspicion of creating and participating in a criminal organization, collaboration activities, kidnapping and torturing people (Articles 255, 111-1, 146, 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message says.

According to the investigation, after the occupation of part of the Kherson region, a pseudo-law enforcement agency was created - the "Skadovsk District Police Department" within the structure of the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation". At the same time, a separate criminal organization operated within it, using this "institution" as a cover.

It was headed by a citizen of Ukraine, who involved local residents with pro-Russian views, as well as former and current law enforcement officers. The participants were given pseudo-positions and "ranks" to imitate legitimate activities.

In fact, this unit was engaged in persecuting local residents: identifying pro-Ukrainian citizens, kidnapping them from their homes and streets, and detaining Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

People were beaten, intimidated, and tortured during so-called "investigative actions," trying to extract the necessary testimony or break their stance. The victims were held in the basements of the captured police station without contact with the outside world and any legal assistance. - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

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As noted by the SBU based on the case materials, the defendants are local collaborators who, after the capture of the community, supported the Rashists and joined the ranks of the Russian occupation administration.

Based on the collected evidence, the Security Service investigators заочно notified of suspicion:

1. Startsev Gennadiy Ivanovych, born 03.05.1970;

2. Kuzmeniuk Ihor Ivanovych, born 13.04.1974;

3. Barylo Oleksandr Serhiyovych, born 28.03.1996;

4. Zahumennyy Serhiy Serhiyovych, born 10.03.1992;

5. Lukashevych Oleksandr Volodymyrovych, born 18.09.1991;

6. Vlasenko Vasyl Vitaliyovych, born 06.07.1994;

7. Kurylenko Serhiy Oleksandrovych, born 19.01.1990;

8. Sirenko Ihor Vladyslavovych, born 17.01.2001;

9. Chornyy Dmytro Serhiyovych, born 25.01.1994;

10. Yarylovets Dmytro Oleksandrovych, born 30.03.1979;

11. Semybratnyy Yuriy Andriyovych, born 10.06.1996;

12. Badayev Oleksandr Mykolayovych, born 08.11.1978;

13. Yesypenko Artem Oleksiyovych, born 04.12.1991;

14. Ohorodnyk Oleksandr Volodymyrovych, born 03.04.1969;

15. Popach Maksym Oleksandrovych, born 07.12.1994;

16. Tykhniuk Oleh Mykolayovych, born 12.03.1985.

Since the collaborators are hiding in the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region, comprehensive measures are underway to find and punish them.

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