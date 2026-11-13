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A Microsoft outage disrupted the operations of companies, schools, and government institutions in the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

An outage of Microsoft services disrupted the operations of companies, schools, and government institutions in the United States. Users complained of problems with Outlook, payments, and communications.

A Microsoft outage disrupted the operations of companies, schools, and government institutions in the United States

A failure in Microsoft services caused widespread disruptions across the United States. Even after Outlook was partially restored, some institutions continued to report that email and other services were unavailable. The Guardian reports, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to available information, the problems began at around 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday. The outage affected email, calendars, video conferencing, and cloud storage. In Colorado, the Arapahoe County Detention Facility was temporarily unable to accept online bail payments.

Until Outlook email is restored, anyone who needs to post bail for immediate release must do so in person at the jail

- the department said in a statement on social media.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles reported disruptions to email and other means of communication. At the same time, emergency services in Texas urged residents to call because they were unable to receive emails, while Maryland officials warned of possible delays in the work of technical specialists and problems paying water bills.

"In Washington, D.C., congressional staff continued to mourn the consequences of the outages during a failed congressional session. Some told Politico that the disruptions were particularly damaging because their offices were in the middle of negotiations over legislation expected by the end of the year and planning for the next Congress," the publication writes.

In addition, according to available information, some school districts in Richmond, Virginia, and Port Washington, New York, also reported power outages. Parents were asked to contact schools by phone or through alternative online platforms. The Colorado School of Mines urged faculty members to take technical problems into account when setting assignment deadlines.

"Claude, developed by Anthropic, which is preparing for its future stock-market debut at a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion, also said that it was beginning to see signs of recovery following the Microsoft outages, but warned that some users might still encounter errors. OpenAI also said it was still investigating problems with the \"Microsoft connectors\" that are reducing performance," the publication writes.

As the publication writes, Microsoft executive Charles Lamanna said that "there is no indication that this was the result of malicious activity or cyberactivity." Microsoft later also noted "improved service availability," adding that "some users may still experience intermittent access issues or delays in email delivery as recovery continues."

Background

Following a major outage that affected several Microsoft services and has still not been resolved, Anthropic's AI assistant Claude also experienced problems.

Alla Kiosak

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