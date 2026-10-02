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A Day with the "Wolves": How Journalists Trained with FC "Polissia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Journalists trained and played a friendly match together with "Polissia" players. The club's next match will be against "Bukovyna" on October 11.

A Day with the "Wolves": How Journalists Trained with FC "Polissia"

The season is in full swing, the European competition qualification and seven UPL rounds are behind us — but "Polissya" saved one unusual training session for this very moment. A Media Game was held at the "Wolves'" home stadium — a joint training session between the team and media representatives, organized by the club with the support of official sponsor GGBET, reports UNN.

For one day, journalists swapped roles with the heroes of their articles: they completed the warm-up and training exercises according to the club's plan, and finished by playing a friendly match in mixed lineups — media representatives and "Polissya" footballers on the same teams.

Ruslan Babenko, Serhii Chobotenko, Mykyta Kravchenko, and Maksym Braharu worked on the pitch alongside the guests. The process was overseen by the coaching staff led by Ruslan Rotan, who, together with the players, answered journalists' questions during a media briefing after the training session. 

"Today, the journalists were able to experience for themselves how our training sessions are conducted, while we got to see them in a new role. And I must say that some of them pleasantly surprised us with their potential. We thank official sponsor GGBET for supporting the organization of this event: live communication, working together on the pitch, and a great atmosphere gave the entire team an extra boost of motivation," said Ruslan Rotan, head coach of "Polissya."

There were plenty of emotions on both sides: the footballers appreciated the enthusiasm of their media colleagues, while the journalists had the rare opportunity to see the training process not from the sidelines, but from the inside. 

"Playing for "Polissya" is a great responsibility. Many people aspire to join our team, so we value this opportunity and work every day to live up to the club's level. The journalists also performed well on the pitch today. I would especially like to highlight their goalkeeper — he stood like a rock, saving shot after shot. He certainly earned the jersey signed by our players," said "Polissya" captain Ruslan Babenko.

The Media Game was the latest project by FC "Polissya" supported by GGBET, the club's official sponsor. The partners will continue developing formats that bring the team, the media, and the fans closer together.

You can see how the work done in training translates to a real match as early as October 11, when "Polissya" will play "Bukovyna" in the eighth round of the UPL.

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