A counter-terrorism operation regime has been declared in the Russian Makhachkala
In the village of Semender in the Kirovsky district of Makhachkala, a counter-terrorism operation regime has been introduced. During an attempt to detain a group of four individuals suspected of preparing a terrorist act, they opened fire on law enforcement officers.
In one of the districts of the city of Makhachkala (Russian Federation), a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime has been declared. This was reported by UNN citing Russian media.
It is noted that the CTO regime was declared at 00:25 local time in the village of Semender in the Kirov district.
Operational search activities are being conducted in this area
According to the operational headquarters of Dagestan, law enforcement officers were checking information about a possible preparation for a terrorist act. During the attempt to detain, the suspects opened fire.
"A group of four individuals was discovered traveling in a passenger car, who planned to carry out an attack on one of the law enforcement facilities. During the attempt to detain them, the criminals opened fire with automatic weapons at the traffic police officers. The law enforcement forces that arrived at the scene of the shootout blocked them on the outskirts of the village," law enforcement officials reported.
At the end of February, the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Strategic Communications Andriy Kovalenko stated that Russian special services had begun active information operations aimed at undermining the unity of the EU and supporting Ukraine. According to him, they are recruiting politicians, spreading lies about "terrorist acts", "Ukrainian terrorists", and "the division of Ukraine."
