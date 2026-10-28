In Oleshky, a 30-hour period of silence has continued without a single incident, Lubinets says

In the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region, where a humanitarian mission has begun, there have been 30 hours of a ceasefire regime without a single incident. This was reported on the morning of October 28 by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on social media, UNN writes.

Thirty hours of a ceasefire regime in Oleshky without a single incident. This was made possible, among other things, by constant communication between me and the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Yana Lantratova. We remain in contact and coordinate the implementation of the agreements reached - Lubinets wrote.

The ombudsman separately expressed his gratitude to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, "who personally devotes her time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky." "Her direct involvement and coordination of the parties' efforts are an important component of this process," he emphasized.

"I also thank her entire team for its consistent support, constant communication, and all its efforts. Our common goal is to provide assistance to the civilian population of Oleshky and create conditions for the safe departure of those who need it. We continue to work. The most important things are people's lives and safety," Lubinets stated.

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced that, starting at 03:00 Kyiv time on October 27, a ceasefire regime would be introduced in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe evacuation of the civilian population.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets went to the site and will be responsible for coordinating the process.

Lubinets stated overnight: "Oleshky: the ceasefire regime has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its agreements."

The ceasefire regime will last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, said one of Ukraine's negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called on citizens to rely exclusively on official reports regarding the humanitarian operation.