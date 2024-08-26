68-year-old woman wounded in Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131051 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136508 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225129 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225129 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167181 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161444 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161444 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146510 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146510 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212835 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212835 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112758 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112758 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199727 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105255 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM • 108118 views

March 1, 04:00 AM • 108118 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 100094 views

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100094 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan
March 1, 05:37 AM • 46483 views

March 1, 05:37 AM • 46483 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 97310 views

08:56 AM • 97310 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 66933 views

11:06 AM • 66933 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225129 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212835 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199727 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226024 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 213610 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213610 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 66840 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97217 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155737 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154643 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158526 views
68-year-old woman wounded in Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia

68-year-old woman wounded in Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24945 views

Occupants shelled 11 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 287 times over the last day. A 68-year-old woman was wounded in Vasylivskyi district, and the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure was recorded.

Within 24 hours, the occupants shelled 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia region 287 times. A 68-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian attack in Vasyliv district. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian troops carried out an air strike on Lobkove.

158 UAVs of various modifications attacked Kamianske, Hulyaypole,  Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Olhivske and Verkhnia Tersa.

3 MLRS attacks hit Novodanilivka and Robotyne.

125 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Olhivske.

There were 12 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

IAEA chief calls for greater efforts to protect Zaporizhzhya NPP23.08.24, 19:19 • 98652 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

