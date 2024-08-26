68-year-old woman wounded in Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia

Within 24 hours, the occupants shelled 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia region 287 times. A 68-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian attack in Vasyliv district. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian troops carried out an air strike on Lobkove.

158 UAVs of various modifications attacked Kamianske, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Olhivske and Verkhnia Tersa.

3 MLRS attacks hit Novodanilivka and Robotyne.

125 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Olhivske.

There were 12 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

