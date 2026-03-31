140 battles took place on the front on March 30 - General Staff

Over the past day, March 30, 140 combat engagements took place at the front. The enemy carried out 85 air strikes, dropping 266 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy also used 9132 kamikaze drones and carried out 3964 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 77 with multiple launch rocket systems.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, Hlukhiv, Volfyne, Yastrubshchyna, Lisne, Vilna Sloboda of Sumy region; Havrylivka, Lisne, Levadne, Pokrovske of Dnipropetrovsk region; Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselevka, Shyroke, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv of Zaporizhzhia region suffered from air strikes.

Aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of manpower and one enemy UAV control point.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, one combat engagement took place last day, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 117 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements, including three using MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, and towards Khatnie.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked 11 times towards the settlements of Novoosinove, Kurylivka, Borivska Andriivka, Pishchane, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times, trying to penetrate the Ukrainian defense, attacking in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve and Novoiehorivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Novopavlivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 29 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of Berezove, Kalynivske, Zlahoda, and towards Oleksandrivka and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole direction, 13 attacks by the occupiers took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Bilohirya, and towards the settlements of Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 970 people. The enemy also lost two tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 61 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one air defense system, 2296 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 199 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of March 31, Russia launched a drone attack, launching 289 drones of various types at Ukraine. The Air Force destroyed or suppressed 267 of 289 drones of various types during the massive strike. 20 hits were recorded at 11 locations in different regions.