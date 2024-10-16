Zelenskyy: Ukraine's partners have treated the Victory Plan practically and attentively
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's partners have been practical and attentive to the Victory Plan. He will present the Plan at a meeting of the European Council and emphasized the importance of a just peace for Ukraine.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the presentation of the Plan in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports .
"Ukraine's partners, who have already been presented with our Plan, have taken it on board. They have been attentive. The teams are focused on the details for effective support," Zelensky said.
He reminded that tomorrow he would present the Victory Plan at a meeting of the European Council.
"But I want to be frank with you about how the situation is being handled in some non-public communication with Ukraine. We hear the word "negotiations" from our partners, and the word "justice" is much less common. Ukraine is open to diplomacy, but to honest diplomacy. That is why we have the Peace Formula. It is a guarantee of negotiations without forcing Ukraine to do injustice. Ukrainians deserve a decent peace," Zelenskyy said.
According to him, the Victory Plan will pave the way for this.
Addendum
The Plan has already been presented to the leadership of the United States, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a five-point victory plan to the Verkhovna Rada.
Zelensky saidthat if we start moving forward with this plan now, we may be able to end the war no later than next year.
On October 17, Zelenskyy will present the Victory Plan to the European Council.
The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that the partners understand the logic of Ukraine's Victory Plan . Ukraine expects concrete steps from its partners in response to the plan.