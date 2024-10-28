Zelenskyy: neutrality in the war today means support for the Russian side
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine said that countries declaring neutrality in the war are actually supporting Russia. Zelenskyy criticized the position of the BRICS summit participants and the UN Secretary General on “neutrality.
Those who attended the BRICS summit and talked about their neutrality, about wanting to help resolve the war against Ukraine, look more pro-Russian. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Times of India, UNN reports.
As for the UN Secretary General, for example, I think it's a total nonsense. This applies not only to the UN, it applies to many other countries. I mean, I believe that today you cannot say that you are neutral in the war between Russia and Ukraine. You can't be neutral because it means being on the side of Russia
He emphasized that neutrality helps only the Russian Federation.
There can be no neutrality between the aggressor and the victim. I think this is a kind of hidden support for Russia. I think that those who attended the BRICS summit and spoke about their neutrality, said that they wanted to help resolve this conflict, look more pro-Russian. This means that it is not about peace, because Russia started this war and continues it. So it's about war
Addendum
According to Reuters, the BRICS summit attended by more than 20 leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, demonstrated the depth of Russia's ties beyond the Western world. However, on Thursday, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin still faced calls for an end to the war in Ukraine at the meeting.
Xi said that China wants a political settlement in Ukraine and suggested joint efforts by Beijing and Brazil to ensure "the best chance for peace.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during the BRICS summit in Kazan that Russia had violated international law by invading Ukraine.