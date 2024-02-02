Zelenskyy holds a meeting with the Chiefs of Staff: they discussed the situation at the front, drone production and shells

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 24414 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105116 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133385 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132999 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173685 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170622 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278809 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178099 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167076 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 24414 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278809 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247004 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232180 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM • 257578 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 22392 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133385 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105049 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105116 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121329 views
Zelenskyy holds a meeting with the Chiefs of Staff: they discussed the situation at the front, drone production and shells

Zelenskyy holds a meeting with the Chiefs of Staff: they discussed the situation at the front, drone production and shells

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108140 views

President Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss the production of drones, the production of shells, the situation on the frontline, particularly in Avdiivka, the construction of fortifications, and the restoration of energy infrastructure after Russian strikes.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, where they discussed the production of drones, shells, the situation at the front, the build-up of fortifications and energy, UNN reports.

"I held a meeting of the Council. There are five issues today. The first is Ukrainian drone production. The plan for 2024. Contracts have been increased. We have planned an additional budget for drones and will ensure its implementation," Zelensky wrote.

According to him, there were reports by Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov and Defense Minister Umerov.

"Overall, more than 90% of the drones at the front this year are domestically produced. I am grateful to every Ukrainian company that works for our strength. I thank everyone who trains drone operators. I am grateful to every volunteer who helps," Zelensky said.

He said that the second question concerned shells.

"Production and imports. We are also increasing contracts. And we are speeding up the production. The report is from the Minister of Defense. I thank everyone who works 24/7 at the production facilities," the President wrote.

Zelensky noted that the third question was about the situation at the front. All key areas.

"Avdiivka is especially difficult. The Chief of Staff Zaluzhnyi and the commanders in the areas - Moskalev and Sirskyi - reported," Zelensky wrote.

High-tech means and a new philosophy of training and warfare: Zaluzhnyi on the main goals for 202401.02.24, 21:00 • 27169 views

The President thanked all Ukrainian soldiers who are holding their positions and destroying the enemy. He also added that work is underway with partners to give Ukrainian soldiers more strength.

"The fourth is fortifications. Building up fortifications. Prime Minister Shmyhal's report on funding. The report of the Minister of Defense on the timing of tasks. We are implementing it quickly. I thank everyone involved," Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky emphasized that the fifth issue at the meeting was energy.

"Recovery from Russian strikes, physical protection of the energy sector, our systemic steps. Detailed reports. Government - Shmyhal, Kubrakov. Energy companies - Chernyshov, Kudrytskyi. We are going through this heating season steadily. I am grateful to all our energy sector employees and every soldier who protects us from Russian missiles and drones," Zelensky wrote.

Danilov said that there is no document on Zaluzhny's resignation as of today02.02.24, 18:38 • 29977 views

Recall

On January 29, 2024, in the evening, reports began to appear on social media that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had allegedly signed a decree on the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. 

The official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine wrote: "Dear journalists, we are answering all of them at once: No, this is not true." 

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov denied the information about the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, which began to appear on the Internet in the evening of January 29. Serhiy Nikiforov said this in a comment to Suspilne. "There is no subject of conversation, there was no dismissal, I can't say anything else," the president's spokesman said . When asked whether Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had received a request for his dismissal, Nikiforov replied: "I repeat to you once again - there is no subject of conversation".

