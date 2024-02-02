Zelenskyy holds a meeting with the Chiefs of Staff: they discussed the situation at the front, drone production and shells

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, where they discussed the production of drones, shells, the situation at the front, the build-up of fortifications and energy, UNN reports.

"I held a meeting of the Council. There are five issues today. The first is Ukrainian drone production. The plan for 2024. Contracts have been increased. We have planned an additional budget for drones and will ensure its implementation," Zelensky wrote.

According to him, there were reports by Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov and Defense Minister Umerov.

"Overall, more than 90% of the drones at the front this year are domestically produced. I am grateful to every Ukrainian company that works for our strength. I thank everyone who trains drone operators. I am grateful to every volunteer who helps," Zelensky said.

He said that the second question concerned shells.

"Production and imports. We are also increasing contracts. And we are speeding up the production. The report is from the Minister of Defense. I thank everyone who works 24/7 at the production facilities," the President wrote.

Zelensky noted that the third question was about the situation at the front. All key areas.

"Avdiivka is especially difficult. The Chief of Staff Zaluzhnyi and the commanders in the areas - Moskalev and Sirskyi - reported," Zelensky wrote.

The President thanked all Ukrainian soldiers who are holding their positions and destroying the enemy. He also added that work is underway with partners to give Ukrainian soldiers more strength.

"The fourth is fortifications. Building up fortifications. Prime Minister Shmyhal's report on funding. The report of the Minister of Defense on the timing of tasks. We are implementing it quickly. I thank everyone involved," Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky emphasized that the fifth issue at the meeting was energy.

"Recovery from Russian strikes, physical protection of the energy sector, our systemic steps. Detailed reports. Government - Shmyhal, Kubrakov. Energy companies - Chernyshov, Kudrytskyi. We are going through this heating season steadily. I am grateful to all our energy sector employees and every soldier who protects us from Russian missiles and drones," Zelensky wrote.

Recall

On January 29, 2024, in the evening, reports began to appear on social media that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had allegedly signed a decree on the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

The official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine wrote: "Dear journalists, we are answering all of them at once: No, this is not true."

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov denied the information about the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, which began to appear on the Internet in the evening of January 29. Serhiy Nikiforov said this in a comment to Suspilne. "There is no subject of conversation, there was no dismissal, I can't say anything else," the president's spokesman said . When asked whether Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had received a request for his dismissal, Nikiforov replied: "I repeat to you once again - there is no subject of conversation".