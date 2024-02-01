High-tech means and a new philosophy of training and warfare: Zaluzhnyi on the main goals for 2024

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi outlined the main goals for 2024 for the army, noting the need to develop the provision of our armed forces with high-tech means, introduce a new philosophy of training and combat operations, and master new combat capabilities as soon as possible. Zaluzhnyi wrote about this in a column for CNN, UNN reports.

"To summarize, in 2024 we must focus our main efforts on three areas. Creating a system to provide our armed forces with high-tech means. Introducing a new philosophy of training and warfare that takes into account resource constraints and how to use them. And mastering new combat capabilities as soon as possible," Zaluzhny wrote.

He emphasized that Ukraine has the ability to destroy the enemy and ensure the existence of its statehood.

"Our goal should be to seize the moment - to maximize the accumulation of the latest combat capabilities that will allow us to attract fewer resources to inflict maximum damage on the enemy, stop the aggression and protect Ukraine from it in the future," the Commander-in-Chief adds.

Zaluzhnyi also emphasized the need to develop unmanned weapons systems, which, in his opinion, "is the best way for Ukraine to avoid getting involved in a positional war where we have no advantage.

"But while possession of such technologies is key, it is not the only factor influencing the current strategy. We have to deal with the decline in military support from key allies while dealing with their own political tensions. Our partners' stockpiles of missiles, air defense systems, and artillery ammunition are being depleted due to the intensity of the fighting in Ukraine, as well as the global shortage of powder charges," Zaluzhnyi writes.

He adds that the weakness of the international sanctions regime means that Russia, in partnership with some others, is still able to deploy its military-industrial complex in pursuit of a war of attrition against us.

"We have to recognize the enemy's significant advantage in mobilizing human resources and compare this with the inability of state institutions in Ukraine to improve the size of our armed forces without taking unpopular measures," the general said.

In addition, the commander-in-chief points to the imperfection of the regulatory framework in our country, as well as the partial monopolization of the defense industry, which leads to "bottlenecks in production - for example, ammunition - which further increases Ukraine's dependence on its allies for supplies.

Recall

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized the need to be more mobile tactically and in means to defeat the enemy, noting that technology has an advantage over tradition, allowing for more contactless operations and reduced losses.