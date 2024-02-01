ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
High-tech means and a new philosophy of training and warfare: Zaluzhnyi on the main goals for 2024

High-tech means and a new philosophy of training and warfare: Zaluzhnyi on the main goals for 2024

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief outlined Ukraine's military goals for 2024 as focusing on the development of high-tech equipment, the introduction of new philosophies of training and combat, and the acquisition of new capabilities.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi outlined the main goals for 2024 for the army, noting the need to develop the provision of our armed forces with high-tech means, introduce a new philosophy of training and combat operations, and master new combat capabilities as soon as possible. Zaluzhnyi wrote about this in a column for CNN, UNN reports.

"To summarize, in 2024 we must focus our main efforts on three areas. Creating a system to provide our armed forces with high-tech means. Introducing a new philosophy of training and warfare that takes into account resource constraints and how to use them. And mastering new combat capabilities as soon as possible," Zaluzhny wrote.

He emphasized that Ukraine has the ability to destroy the enemy and ensure the existence of its statehood.

"Our goal should be to seize the moment - to maximize the accumulation of the latest combat capabilities that will allow us to attract fewer resources to inflict maximum damage on the enemy, stop the aggression and protect Ukraine from it in the future," the Commander-in-Chief adds.

Zaluzhnyi also emphasized the need to develop unmanned weapons systems, which, in his opinion, "is the best way for Ukraine to avoid getting involved in a positional war where we have no advantage.

"But while possession of such technologies is key, it is not the only factor influencing the current strategy. We have to deal with the decline in military support from key allies while dealing with their own political tensions. Our partners' stockpiles of missiles, air defense systems, and artillery ammunition are being depleted due to the intensity of the fighting in Ukraine, as well as the global shortage of powder charges," Zaluzhnyi writes.

He adds that the weakness of the international sanctions regime means that Russia, in partnership with some others, is still able to deploy its military-industrial complex in pursuit of a war of attrition against us.

"We have to recognize the enemy's significant advantage in mobilizing human resources and compare this with the inability of state institutions in Ukraine to improve the size of our armed forces without taking unpopular measures," the general said.

In addition, the commander-in-chief points to the imperfection of the regulatory framework in our country, as well as the partial monopolization of the defense industry, which leads to "bottlenecks in production - for example, ammunition - which further increases Ukraine's dependence on its allies for supplies.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized the need to be more mobile tactically and in means to defeat the enemy, noting that technology has an advantage over tradition, allowing for more contactless operations and reduced losses.

