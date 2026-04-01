Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's EU accession and threats from Russia with German Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
The President called on the EU to open negotiation clusters and overcome political obstacles. The parties also discussed Russia's destructive activities in Europe.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. This was reported on the website of the head of state, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that the parties discussed in detail Ukraine's support on its path to EU membership and the opening of all negotiation clusters.
The head of state emphasized that the blocking of Ukraine's European integration aspirations is politically motivated and unfair. According to the President, the leaders of the European Union must demonstrate a principled position to overcome all obstacles to the opening of negotiation clusters. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine must join the European Union, because our unity will strengthen the security of all of Europe.
The President informed about the results of his visit to the Middle Eastern countries and the life protection system that Ukraine offered there. The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is open to such cooperation with European countries that help us.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Johann Wadephul also discussed current threats in the context of Russia's destructive activities in Europe.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The leaders discussed in detail the negotiation process to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
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