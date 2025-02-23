Zelensky: US considers ceasefire to be end of war

The United States considers a ceasefire to be a possible end to the war. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum “Ukraine. Year 2025” forum, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

They believe that ceasefire is the end of the war - Zelensky said.

“First of all, the United States, it's true, they want an end to hostilities. And I believe that in their space, where they are, they believe that this is the end of the war. And I'm even sure that they believe that this is a really great success and that Putin will not risk going again.

To recap

President Zelenskyy announced the US intention to end the hot phase of the war in Ukraine by the end of 2025. According to him, this is the goal of the United States, but to achieve this goal, it is necessary to actively assist Ukraine.