The situation in the Pokrovsky direction is not easy in any case - Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation in the Pokrovske direction has improved, but still remains difficult. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

The situation in the Pokrovsk sector is not easy in any case. I am grateful to the soldiers, because before we left, the situation was better 3-4 fronts away. We discussed all the details 3 times a day with Syrskyi (Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi - ed.) - Zelensky said.

According to him, it is not worth talking in advance, when the situation is fully stabilized, the details will be forthcoming.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that over the past 6 days the enemy has not advanced in the Pokrovsk sector. Ukraine's strategy is working, depriving Russia of the ability to maneuver and weakening it in other areas.