The situation in the Pokrovsky direction is not easy in any case - Zelenskyi

The situation in the Pokrovsky direction is not easy in any case - Zelenskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24354 views

The President of Ukraine said that the situation in the Pokrovsk sector has improved, but it is still difficult. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, the enemy has not advanced in this area over the past 6 days.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation in the Pokrovske direction has improved, but still remains difficult. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

The situation in the Pokrovsk sector is not easy in any case. I am grateful to the soldiers, because before we left, the situation was better 3-4 fronts away. We discussed all the details 3 times a day with Syrskyi (Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi - ed.)

- Zelensky said.

According to him, it is not worth talking in advance, when the situation is fully stabilized, the details will be forthcoming. 

Recall 

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that over the past 6 days the enemy has not advanced in the Pokrovsk sector. Ukraine's strategy is working, depriving Russia of the ability to maneuver and weakening it in other areas.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

