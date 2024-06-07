Zelensky met with delegations of the House of Representatives and the Senate of the US Congress: what they talked about

During his working visit to France, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held meetings with bipartisan delegations of the US Senate and House of Representatives. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

During the meetings, he spoke about the situation at the front, in particular about the constant massive Russian attacks with guided aerial bombs, attack drones and missiles - said the president of Ukraine.

Zelensky stressed that allowing the United States to restrict the use of American weapons on the battlefield is extremely important.

"We do not authorize strikes on moscow": Biden on the use of US weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation

The parties also discussed concrete steps that will reduce Russia's ability to fire at civilian infrastructure facilities.

A separate topic was the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which can be met thanks to military assistance from the United States.

An important issue is the preparation for the global peace summit. We appreciate the cooperation with the United States to support the summit and attract a wide range of states and leaders to participate in it - summed up Vladimir Zelensky.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Joseph Biden in Paris. They discussed Ukraine's defense capabilities, the situation on the battlefield and preparations for signing a bilateral security agreement