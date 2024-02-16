Zelensky arrived in France

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in France, UNN reports citing BFMTV.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy was met at Orly Airport by Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastian Lecornu," the statement reads.

Addendum

Earlier it was reportedthat France is expected to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine on Friday during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Paris.

