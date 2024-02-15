He will meet with Scholz and Macron and speak at the Munich conference: Zelenskiy says he's on his way

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left for a meeting with European leaders and the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

"I held several preparatory meetings today before our international activity. Now we are on the way," Zelensky said during an evening call.

According to Zelenskyy, important meetings with partners and new agreements are planned.

"We are doing everything we can to make them strong for Ukraine, and I am sure that is exactly what will happen. We are creating a new security architecture for our country that will help not just here and now, but in the long run. And this is something that Ukraine has never had, although it has always been needed," Zelensky said.

Previously

As reported by UNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Germany and France on February 16 for talks with the leaders of these countries Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron, and on February 17 he will speak at the Munich Security Conference where he will hold a number of meetings, including with the US Vice President.