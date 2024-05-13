Women's national beach volleyball team of Ukraine reached the final of the CEV Nations Cup

The Ukrainian women's beach volleyball team has reached the final stage of the CEV Nations Cup. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

It is noted that for three days in Bybinj, Croatia, the Ukrainian team competed for the final of the CEV Nations Cup. Our team's rivals were teams from Hungary, Belgium and Portugal.

The NOC explained that each country competed in two teams consisting of two participants. Ukraine was represented by Maryna Hladun and Tetyana Lazarenko, as well as Inna Makhno and Sofia Rylova.

Our national team won all six matches without giving up a single set. The first place in Group D of the preliminary stage of the CEV Nations Cup guaranteed Ukraine participation in the final. It will take place in Jurmala, Latvia, on June 13-16. 12 teams will compete for a pass to the 2024 Olympic Games - reads the statement of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine

