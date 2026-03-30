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With parcels and digital platforms, but for now without VAT for individual entrepreneurs - MP announced government approval of three new tax bills

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

The Cabinet of Ministers introduces a 5% military levy and taxation of parcels up to 150 euros. The VAT bill for individual entrepreneurs will not yet be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

With parcels and digital platforms, but for now without VAT for individual entrepreneurs - MP announced government approval of three new tax bills

The government is expected to approve three new tax bills today, but the introduction of VAT for individual entrepreneurs is not yet being submitted, said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament from the tax committee, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As I said, today the government will approve three separate tax bills: taxation of parcels up to 150 euros; introduction of a 5% military levy for the entire period; taxation of digital platforms. The bill on the introduction of VAT for individual entrepreneurs is not yet being submitted

- Zheleznyak wrote.

Addition

Zheleznyak reported that the government plans to submit a large tax bill to parliament in the near future, with the aim of voting on it in early April before the trip to the IMF spring meetings.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance published a large tax bill regarding VAT for individual entrepreneurs, military levy, taxation of digital platforms (OLX, Uklon, etc.) and parcels.

IMF concerned about Ukraine's financing due to parliamentary delays17.03.26, 08:01 • 28150 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsFinance
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Yaroslav Zheleznyak