In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 838 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 10266 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20484 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 161242 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153936 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164483 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213683 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247541 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153317 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371211 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Why do the occupiers pray in Ukrainian in front of drones? The spokesman for the Khortytsia unit said

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48496 views

Russian occupiers at the front pray in Ukrainian in front of drones to be captured, as they have no way back and face death or being sent to storm Ukrainian positions if they return.

Why do the occupiers pray in Ukrainian in front of drones? The spokesman for the Khortytsia unit said

Russian occupants at the front pray in Ukrainian in front of drones only to be captured. Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this on the air of We-Ukraine TV channel, UNN reports.

According to him, the occupiers have no choice but to be captured.

The most brutal battles take place in the Pokrovsky direction - Voloshin10.06.24, 12:37 • 106773 views

"Different units are represented on the territory of Ukraine. And they are captured, of course, and there are many videos, everyone has seen it and knows that they even raise a sign in front of our drones and read a Ukrainian prayer just to be captured. Because they have no way back. If they return, they will either be killed or sent back to storm the next Ukrainian landings," said the spokesman for the Khortytsia unit.

Defense forces also storm the enemy's positions and repel its defensive lines and firing points - Voloshyn17.06.24, 15:38 • 24387 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

