Defense forces also storm the enemy's positions and repel its defensive lines and firing points - Voloshyn

It is not only the enemy that conducts assault operations at the front. The Ukrainian defense forces are also storming the enemy's positions and repelling its defensive lines and firing points.

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy is not the only one trying to attack. The defense forces are also storming the enemy's positions and repelling their defensive lines and firing points. We are also carrying out our counterattacks and occupying their firing positions and driving them out of their lines. Therefore, the tactical situation is quite dynamic. It is constantly changing - Voloshyn said.

Voloshin did not comment on the situation regarding the successes of the Defense Forces in Serebryansky Forest, noting that for security reasons during the operation, this information requires further silence.

In general, this information will be announced in detail later," the spokesman added. He also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting successful operations in certain areas of the frontline and the enemy has to defend itself, as well as that the military is not currently experiencing shelling. "Everything is learned by comparison. Against the background of the enemy's use of a large amount of ammunition, they used to outnumber us quantitatively, of course, our Armed Forces are superior in quality, we spend every shell wisely on the target - Voloshyn noted.

Recall

At the frontline, the Ukrainian Armed Forces drove back the enemy in Serebryanske forestry. The occupiers were not allowed to gain a foothold near Novoselivka Persha. However, the enemy's "blues" advanced in Krasnohorivka.