Defense forces also storm the enemy's positions and repel its defensive lines and firing points - Voloshyn

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10610 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 116126 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 121789 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 136642 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 198525 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238915 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147300 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370024 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182472 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149790 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 83389 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 116627 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 103272 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 20307 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 40919 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 116126 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 103340 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 121789 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 116693 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 136642 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6834 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9782 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14225 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15661 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 20351 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Defense forces also storm the enemy's positions and repel its defensive lines and firing points - Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24387 views

Given the dynamic tactical situation at the front, Ukrainian defense forces are storming the enemy's positions, repelling its defensive lines and firing points, conducting counterattacks, and occupying enemy firing positions.

Defense forces also storm the enemy's positions and repel its defensive lines and firing points - Voloshyn

It is not only the enemy that conducts assault operations at the front. The Ukrainian defense forces are also storming the enemy's positions and repelling its defensive lines and firing points.

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy is not the only one trying to attack. The defense forces are also storming the enemy's positions and repelling their defensive lines and firing points. We are also carrying out our counterattacks and occupying their firing positions and driving them out of their lines. Therefore, the tactical situation is quite dynamic. It is constantly changing

- Voloshyn said.

Voloshin did not comment on the situation regarding the successes of the Defense Forces in Serebryansky Forest, noting that for security reasons during the operation, this information requires further silence.

In general, this information will be announced in detail later," the spokesman added. He also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting successful operations in certain areas of the frontline and the enemy has to defend itself, as well as that the military is not currently experiencing shelling. "Everything is learned by comparison. Against the background of the enemy's use of a large amount of ammunition, they used to outnumber us quantitatively, of course, our Armed Forces are superior in quality, we spend every shell wisely on the target

- Voloshyn noted.

Recall

At the frontline, the Ukrainian Armed Forces drove back the enemy in Serebryanske forestry. The occupiers were not allowed to gain a foothold near Novoselivka Persha. However, the enemy's "blues" advanced in Krasnohorivka. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
