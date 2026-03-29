WHO reports nine paramedics killed after attacks in southern Lebanon

The World Health Organization reported the death of nine paramedics as a result of a series of strikes on medical facilities in southern Lebanon. Another seven medics, according to the organization, were injured. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the WHO, these were five separate attacks that occurred in different villages in the south of the country.

The organization's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that the strikes targeted medical teams and significantly worsened the population's access to aid.

What is happening with medicine in southern Lebanon

The WHO emphasized that the series of attacks has already seriously disrupted the functioning of the healthcare system in the region.

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According to Tedros, four hospitals and 51 primary healthcare centers are currently completely closed in southern Lebanon. Several other medical facilities continue to operate only partially.

Amidst the war between Israel and Hezbollah, southern Lebanon remains one of the most dangerous zones in the region.

The strike on medics and medical facilities further complicates the situation for the civilian population, which is already under constant threat of shelling and has limited access to treatment.

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