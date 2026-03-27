CPD: Hezbollah attacked an Israeli tank with an FPV drone, possibly with Russian support

The "Hezbollah" group used an FPV drone against an Israeli army tank in Lebanon. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, there is information that proxies may be receiving assistance from Russians, including instructors from the Wagner PMC.

Hezbollah in Lebanon acts in the interests of Iran, which is supported by Russia - Kovalenko noted.

He indicates that earlier, the Iraqi group "Kataib Hezbollah," operating with Iranian support, published a video confirming an attack on the American Victory Base near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

"More active use of FPV by Iranian proxies proves Russia's deepened involvement, which may provide instructors and mercenaries for such activities," summarized the head of the CCD.

Recall

The head of the CCD, Kovalenko, stated that Iran is trying to drag Europe into war through missile launches.

Israel prepares expanded offensive plan against Hezbollah in Lebanon