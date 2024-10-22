“Weak link": how Pyshnyi's personnel decisions harm the NBU's reputation

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 28754 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 129287 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 182093 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 114058 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 349333 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176035 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146586 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196605 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125535 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108382 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 24173 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 26701 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 40471 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48854 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 137337 views
“Weak link": how Pyshnyi's personnel decisions harm the NBU's reputation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 145095 views

How Pyshnyi's personnel decisions harm the NBU's reputation.

“Weak link": how Pyshnyi's personnel decisions harm the NBU's reputation

National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Andriy Pyshnyi has come under fire for his excessive loyalty to his subordinates, including the heads of the NBU's departments, Oleksandr Zyma and Pavlo Polarush, who have been involved in scandals. Pyshnyi, who has been in office for more than two years, has received negative reviews for his personnel policy, which, according to experts, damages the NBU's reputation and undermines confidence in the regulator.

NBU chief lawyer compromised

In particular, Oleksandr Zyma, director of the NBU's legal department, became a defendant in a criminal proceeding on suspicion of abuse of office.

The criminal proceedings against the NBU's chief lawyer were opened due to Zyma's letter to the Deposit Guarantee Fund. In the document, Zyma, who is also the NBU's chief lawyer and chairman of the Administrative Council of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, recommended on behalf of the NBU that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the National Bank of Ukraine.

It was about four lawsuits in which Concorde demanded to cancel fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million. They were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it under temporary administration. 

The Foundation followed the recommendation it received on behalf of the regulator. The letter contained a digital signature of Oleksandr Zyma.

According to Concorde co-owner Olena Sosiedka, Zima deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial by his instructions. 

Currently, Zyma's case has been transferred from the SBI to the Pechersk Police Department of Kyiv for investigation. Law enforcement officials told UNNthat they plan to identify the victims and interrogate the chief lawyer of the National Bank. Also, after serving Zyma with a notice of suspicion, investigators will file a petition with the court to remove him from his duties as director of the NBU's legal department.

By his actions, Zyma, who is also the chairman of the Deposit Guarantee Fund's Administrative Board, could have called into question the independence of the Fund's management, which now has a negative impact on interaction with international financial institutions. It is possible that, for example, the IMF, due to its dissatisfaction with the situation, began to actively demand that Ukraine develop a procedure and hold an open competition for the position of the DGF Managing Director.

In addition to legal aspects, the case against Zima also calls into question the transparency of the regulator's actions, which negatively affects confidence in the banking system and can harm relations with international partners.

Despite the seriousness of the accusations, the head of the National Bank, according to experts, continues to ignore the situation and does not even initiate an internal official inspection.

Precipitate remains

Another incident concerns Pavel Polyarush, head of the NBU's distressed assets Department, who got into a scandal after threatening Belarusian volunteer Andrey Tratsevsky. Polarush, according to the military, was driving under the influence of alcohol, and law enforcement officers found weapons in his car.

According to Tratsevsky, Poliarush allegedly said that he would "buy everyone" and said in front of law enforcement officers that "all Belarusian volunteers will either go back to Belarus or kneel in Pokrovsk." Videos of the incident went viral on social media and caused outrage among users. They demanded a reaction from the NBU leadership to the incident.

The Kyiv police told UNN that they had opened criminal proceedings under the articles "threatening to kill" and "inflicting light bodily harm" and drew up a report against Polarush for driving under the influence. In addition, law enforcement officers confirmed that they had seized a weapon from the official.

Later, Polarush personally apologized to the military officer, and the parties filed applications requesting the closure of criminal proceedings. Thus, the conflict was resolved, but the question of Polarush's moral qualities and suitability for such an important position in the National Bank remains open.

Despite the public outrage and the seriousness of the conflict, the reaction from the NBU leadership was minimal. The regulator announced that it had launched an internal investigation into Polarush's behavior, but in its statement immediately hinted that the official was unlikely to be held accountable, as the conflict occurred outside of working hours and not while Polarush was performing his official duties. The National Bank did not comment on the moral side of the situation, nor did it apologize to the military and society.

Weak HR policy

Security expert Serhiy Shabovta, in an exclusive commentary to UNN, noted that he considers Pyshnyi's personnel policy to be weak and predictable. According to him, Pyshnyi was elected to the post not for his professional qualities, but because of his manageability. According to the expert, the behavior of Pyshnyi, who brought to the National Bank "dubious" people with whom he worked at Oschadbank, in particular, Oleksandr Zyma, is expected, but demonstrates his weakness.

Instead of implementing reforms, the expert believes Pyshnyi is simply acting as a tool of the government, which is designed to settle sharp corners without solving the real problems of the financial sector. Shabovta warned that "we should not expect a proper personnel policy from Pyshnyi.

For the second year in a row, the NBU governor has demonstrated loyalty to his subordinates despite serious allegations against them. This undermines the NBU's credibility and may negatively affect cooperation with international partners, including the IMF, which insists on greater transparency in the regulator's appointments and personnel policy.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications
Oschadbank
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
