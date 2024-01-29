"We need to believe in the people, in Ukraine, in our partners, and in peace." Zelensky says it is possible to stop Russia both geopolitically and financially

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 10798 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104238 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132007 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132231 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173259 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170436 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278014 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178085 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167062 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148755 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 36562 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 99975 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 97205 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101464 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 52063 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 10982 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278027 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246359 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231537 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256947 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 16279 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 132008 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104536 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104629 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120859 views
"We need to believe in the people, in Ukraine, in our partners, and in peace." Zelensky says it is possible to stop Russia both geopolitically and financially

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29814 views

President Zelenskyy said in an interview that it is possible to stop Russia, we must believe in the people, Ukraine, partners and peace, because any war ends. He believes that Russia can be stopped both geopolitically and financially

We have to believe in the people, in Ukraine, in our partners, and believe in peace, because any war ends. Both geopolitically and financially, we can stop Russia, we can stop them with this war. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, UNN reports.

We need to believe in ourselves, believe in the people, in Ukraine, believe in our partners. Believe in peace. Because any war ends... I believe that we are in a very difficult moment. It is possible to stop Russia both geopolitically and financially. It is possible. It is still possible to stop them with this war. To prevent the destruction of Ukraine, to prevent the destruction of our nation. To prevent global migration. To prevent the third world war

- Zelensky answered the question, does anything give you hope that the war will end this year.

"We are preparing new defense packages for our soldiers" - Zelenskyy28.01.24, 21:30 • 31389 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

