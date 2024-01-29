"We need to believe in the people, in Ukraine, in our partners, and in peace." Zelensky says it is possible to stop Russia both geopolitically and financially
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said in an interview that it is possible to stop Russia, we must believe in the people, Ukraine, partners and peace, because any war ends. He believes that Russia can be stopped both geopolitically and financially
We have to believe in the people, in Ukraine, in our partners, and believe in peace, because any war ends. Both geopolitically and financially, we can stop Russia, we can stop them with this war. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, UNN reports.
We need to believe in ourselves, believe in the people, in Ukraine, believe in our partners. Believe in peace. Because any war ends... I believe that we are in a very difficult moment. It is possible to stop Russia both geopolitically and financially. It is possible. It is still possible to stop them with this war. To prevent the destruction of Ukraine, to prevent the destruction of our nation. To prevent global migration. To prevent the third world war
