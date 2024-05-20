ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85823 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108279 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 151081 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 155047 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251190 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174344 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165571 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226360 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

We maintain control everywhere: Zelensky discusses situation in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions with Syrsky

We maintain control everywhere: Zelensky discusses situation in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions with Syrsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60209 views

President Zelenskyy discussed the situation in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions with the military commander, saying that Ukraine maintains control everywhere despite Russia's use of guided bombs, and emphasized the need for additional air defense systems and new combat aircraft.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation in the Khakiv and Donetsk regions with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy - "we maintain control everywhere," UNN reports.

Today I spoke with the Chief of the Main Command about the situation, in particular, in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. We maintain control everywhere 

- Zelensky said during his evening address.

Details

According to the Head of State, Russian killers are actively using guided aerial bombs in the areas of Chasiv Yar, in the Pokrovske direction, in the area of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region and in other combat areas.

"This brings us back to the need for air defense - for additional defense systems that could significantly reduce the difficulties for our soldiers and the threat to our cities and communities. This also applies to the preparation of the transition of our Air Force to new combat aircraft," Zelensky said.

However, according to him, the free world still lacks efficiency in these two tasks.

"However, we still have promising work with several partners and are doing everything to ensure that the day comes as soon as possible when we can add Petriot forces to our eastern regions, our cities like Kharkiv, Sumy and others. I am grateful to all our partners who understand this need and its importance - the real strategic power of air defense in this war," he summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

