Zelensky said decisions on Western aid are about a year late

Western allies are taking too long to make key decisions on military support for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Reuters in an exclusive interview in Kiev on Monday, reports UNN.

He characterized the delivery of aid, particularly air defense systems such as the Patriot systems that Ukraine is actively relying on in its war with Russia, as "one big step forward, but before that, two steps back.

"Every decision that we, and then all of us, come to is about a year late," he said.

Zelensky also suggested ways in which allies could help more directly, including by shooting down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory under certain circumstances.

"The Russians use 300 airplanes on Ukrainian territory," he said. "We need at least 120-130 planes to confront in the sky," Zelensky added, referring to U.S.-developed F-16s, some of which he hopes will soon be used in combat.

“You can't provide that right now? Okay... going back to the planes you have in the territory of neighboring NATO countries: take them up shoot down targets, protect civilians.

"Can they do that? I'm sure they can. Is it an attack by NATO countries, involvement? No".

The Ukrainian leader also said that Kiev is negotiating with international partners to use their weapons to strike Russian military equipment on the border and further inside Russian territory.

"There's nothing positive so far," he said.