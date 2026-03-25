We are not competing for attention - Tykhyi spoke about the difference in wars in Ukraine and the Middle East

Against the backdrop of the international community's shifting focus to events in the Middle East, Ukraine does not view wars as a competition for attention, including that of the US administration. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

The attention of the international community since late February, throughout March, has indeed been directed towards the Middle East, where we see an escalation, and the attention of the US administration as well. - says the spokesman.

At the same time, according to the spokesman, if the events in the Middle East conclude, more attention may be given to Russia's war against Ukraine.

If there is a swift conclusion there - yes, indeed, more attention will be paid to Russian aggression against Ukraine, this is an obvious conclusion, but I want to emphasize that we are not in a competition of wars, or a competition for attention. We have always stressed that in fact both wars are essentially two theaters of one war. They are inseparable. Russia and Iran are allies who help each other, so by increasing pressure on Russia - we counteract Iran, and by increasing pressure on Iran - we counteract Russia. - emphasized the official.

At the same time, Georgiy Tykhyi added that it is in Ukraine's interest to ensure stability in the Middle East as soon as possible.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the conflict in the Middle East could escalate into a world war. He stated this in an interview with journalist Kailyn Robertson.