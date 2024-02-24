"We are 730 days closer to victory": Zelenskyy arrives in Gostomel on the anniversary of Russia's invasion

On the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Hostomel, where the Defense Forces held back the occupying forces in early 2022. The head of state said this in his video address, UNN reports.

The Head of State said that today he had arrived at the airport of Hostomel, where in 2022 the Ukrainian military stopped the Russian occupation forces. Here he plans to hold a press conference with the participation of international partners who arrived in Kyiv today.

In particular, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (head of the G7), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Alexander De Kroo, Prime Minister of Belgium, who presides over the European Council, arrived in the capital.

It was from here (from Gostomel - ed.) that the "take Kyiv and Ukraine in three days" was supposed to begin. You can say it in one sentence: Two years ago, we met the enemy landing force here with fire; two years later, we meet our friends and partners here - Zelensky said.

The Head of State noted that every Ukrainian today unwittingly remembers February 24. Who woke up and how , who was the first to write to you "How are you?", who was the first to hug you and who was the first to hug you.

And the most important thing is what you did next. There are millions of different stories, but many have a similar episode. It is a choice made by Ukrainians of different ages, different professions, and from different regions. And which united people first in lines at the military registration and enlistment office, and then in the same trench on the front line. To defend the country. And all those who stayed to work in the country. Those who left and those who returned - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

He emphasized that today was the 730th day of the Ukrainian struggle. The Head of State emphasized that millions of Ukrainians simply remember the words of Kobzar: "If you fight, you will overcome".

You can burn an airplane, but you cannot destroy a dream. A dream that each of us falls asleep and wakes up with for 730 days, a dream that you, you, all of us, all of our citizens, all Ukrainians fall asleep with - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to demonstrate continued support for the country.

