"We are 730 days closer to victory": Zelenskyy arrives in Gostomel on the anniversary of Russia's invasion

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 1680 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47463 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 184988 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107452 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 362662 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293288 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210437 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242906 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254373 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160526 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 116353 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112062 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41569 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55284 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106832 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 185036 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 362720 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242268 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293320 views
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 6442 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32158 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55418 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41708 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112197 views
"We are 730 days closer to victory": Zelenskyy arrives in Gostomel on the anniversary of Russia's invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70374 views

On the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Zelenskyy visited Gostomel, where Ukrainian troops held back Russian forces in 2022, and thanked international partners for their support.

"We are 730 days closer to victory": Zelenskyy arrives in Gostomel on the anniversary of Russia's invasion

On the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Hostomel, where the Defense Forces held back the occupying forces in  early 2022. The head of state said this in his video address, UNN reports.

Details 

The Head of State said that today he had arrived at the airport of Hostomel, where in 2022 the Ukrainian military stopped the Russian occupation forces. Here he plans to hold a press conference with the participation of international partners who arrived in Kyiv today. 

In particular, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (head of the G7), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and  Alexander De Kroo, Prime Minister of Belgium, who presides over the European Council, arrived in the capital. 

It was from here (from Gostomel - ed.) that the "take Kyiv and Ukraine in three days" was supposed to begin. You can say it in one sentence: Two years ago, we met the enemy landing force here with fire; two years later, we meet our friends and partners here

- Zelensky said. 

The Head of State noted that every Ukrainian today unwittingly remembers February 24. Who woke up and how , who was the first to write to you "How are you?", who was the first to hug you and who was the first to hug you.

And the most important thing is what you did next. There are millions of different stories, but many have a similar episode. It is a choice made by Ukrainians of different ages, different professions, and from different regions. And which united people first in lines at the military registration and enlistment office, and then in the same trench on the front line. To defend the country. And all those who stayed to work in the country. Those who left and those who returned

- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

He emphasized that today was the 730th day of the Ukrainian struggle.  The Head of State emphasized that millions of Ukrainians simply remember the words of Kobzar: "If you fight, you will overcome".

You can burn an airplane, but you cannot destroy a dream. A dream that each of us falls asleep and wakes up with for 730 days, a dream that you, you, all of us, all of our citizens, all Ukrainians fall asleep with

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to demonstrate continued support for the country.

"Our victory is in unity": AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrsky on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of russia24.02.24, 09:44 • 32542 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

