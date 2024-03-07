Von der Leyen becomes the leading candidate of the People's Party in the European elections

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26326 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 94493 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 62557 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 256730 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 221483 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187328 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228349 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250956 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156911 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372000 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202276 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 79437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 100747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58575 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 34210 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 94495 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 256732 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 203914 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 221484 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17587 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25963 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 26096 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 59799 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67137 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Von der Leyen becomes the leading candidate of the People's Party in the European elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21862 views

Ursula von der Leyen, the current President of the European Commission, has been confirmed as the leading candidate of the European People's Party in the upcoming European elections.

Von der Leyen becomes the leading candidate of the People's Party in the European elections

At a congress in Bucharest, the continent's largest political family approved Ursula von der Leyen as the leader of its list for the European Parliament elections. This was reported by Euronews, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that if the European People's Party wins a majority of parliamentary seats, Von der Leyen will be able to remain President of the European Commission for another five years. However, she will have to compete for this position at election rallies and TV debates with leading candidates from other parties.

The former German defense minister has already announced that the main task of her second term as head of the EU's highest executive body is to strengthen the EU's defense capabilities.

The center-right EPP, which unites Christian Democrats, liberal and conservative parties in Europe, is likely to remain the largest faction in the Union's highest legislative body after the June vote.

Recall

The President of the European Council Charles Michel has withdrawn his candidacy for the European Parliament elections and resigned his mandate. Michel cited a desire to remain committed to his role without being distracted by outside affairs, admitting that he had underestimated the negative reaction to his candidacy.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
European Parliament
European Commission
European Council
European Union
Bucharest
Charles Michel
Europe
Ursula von der Leyen
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14