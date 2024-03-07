Von der Leyen becomes the leading candidate of the People's Party in the European elections

At a congress in Bucharest, the continent's largest political family approved Ursula von der Leyen as the leader of its list for the European Parliament elections. This was reported by Euronews, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that if the European People's Party wins a majority of parliamentary seats, Von der Leyen will be able to remain President of the European Commission for another five years. However, she will have to compete for this position at election rallies and TV debates with leading candidates from other parties.

The former German defense minister has already announced that the main task of her second term as head of the EU's highest executive body is to strengthen the EU's defense capabilities.

The center-right EPP, which unites Christian Democrats, liberal and conservative parties in Europe, is likely to remain the largest faction in the Union's highest legislative body after the June vote.

Recall

The President of the European Council Charles Michel has withdrawn his candidacy for the European Parliament elections and resigned his mandate. Michel cited a desire to remain committed to his role without being distracted by outside affairs, admitting that he had underestimated the negative reaction to his candidacy.